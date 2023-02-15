Kering to Name ‘Brand Safety’ Boss After Balenciaga Ad Uproar

The Business of Fashion
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, Kering shares rose 3 percent Wednesday as investors rallied behind the French group’s bullish outlook for China.
The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
The luxury giant must address challenges at Gucci and Balenciaga, plus uncertainty in China, the company’s most important market. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With clothes ‘like eye candy,’ the New York label has won over stars like Rihanna and doubled turnover, hitting ‘low eight figure’ sales in 2022. Now, co-founders Piotrek Panszczyk-Burke and Beckett Fogg are targeting the lucrative accessories market.