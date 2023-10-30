Phoebe Philo: The Big Reveal

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF has learned that the former creative director of Celine is returning to fashion with an eponymous label and minority investment from the world’s largest luxury group.
The star designer will need to embrace new ways of working to give her start-up label the best chance of success, writes Imran Amed.
LVMH’s bet on Phoebe Philo’s new label keeps the star designer in the group’s orbit and gives it a new opportunity to experiment with a digital-first business model.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
The star designer will need to embrace new ways of working to give her start-up label the best chance of success, writes Imran Amed.
The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter results released this week by Hermès, Kering and others.
The luxury-goods industry’s first slowdown since the pandemic is separating the winners from the losers.
Matter and Shape is a new design fair set to be held in the Tuileries Garden during Paris Fashion Week.