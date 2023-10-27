The Big Phoebe Philo Launch: What to Expect

The Business of Fashion

The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter results released this week by Hermès, Kering and others.
The luxury-goods industry’s first slowdown since the pandemic is separating the winners from the losers.
Matter and Shape is a new design fair set to be held in the Tuileries Garden during Paris Fashion Week.
Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.