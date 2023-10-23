Case Study | Fashion’s New Playbook for Online Returns

The Business of Fashion
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
The complex agreement would see the luxury marketplace eventually take control of its top competitor from current owner Richemont.
The acclaimed rapper and frequent fashion collaborator will design a capsule collection to be released at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. In future seasons, he will have wider creative control over the brand’s multi-year licensing deal with F1.
The London-based luxury e-commerce giant, which has lost 97 percent of its market value in the last two years, has suffered from lack of focus, writes Imran Amed.
Actor Manu Rios and his longtime stylist Marc Forne are teaming up to launch Carrer, an apparel and accessory brand of “reworked classics” (also its tagline) inspired by vintage fashion and streetwear.