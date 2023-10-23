BoF Masterclass | Fashion’s New Playbook for Online Returns

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The e-commerce boom may have cooled but online returns rates remain high, and the costs of processing them are more expensive than ever. BoF unpacks how retailers can reduce the costs of returns and protect profit margins, while improving customers’ shopping experience to generate higher sales.
New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.
The complex agreement would see the luxury marketplace eventually take control of its top competitor from current owner Richemont.
The acclaimed rapper and frequent fashion collaborator will design a capsule collection to be released at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. In future seasons, he will have wider creative control over the brand’s multi-year licensing deal with F1.
