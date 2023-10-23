default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

BoF Masterclass | Fashion’s New Playbook for Online Returns

Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “Fashion’s New Playbook for Online Returns.”
09 Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Created by BoF’s journalists and editors, in conjunction with our wider network of leading fashion creatives, thought-leaders, and innovators, Masterclasses are in-depth webinars with supporting resources, designed to deliver key learning outcomes on critical industry topics.

Join us on Thursday, November 9 at 4:00pm BST / 11:00am EDT for our next BoF Professional Masterclass based on our case study Fashion’s New Playbook for Online Returns.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

BoF's new case study, Fashion's New Playbook for Online Returns cover
Case Study
Case Study | Fashion’s New Playbook for Online Returns

Exclusive to BoF Professional members.

Case Study | Fashion's New Playbook for Online Returns

The e-commerce boom may have cooled but online returns rates remain high, and the costs of processing them are more expensive than ever. BoF unpacks how retailers can reduce the costs of returns and protect profit margins, while improving customers’ shopping experience to generate higher sales.

