The DTC Watch Brands With Luxury Ambitions

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.
Strong demand for the Swiss luxury watch brand’s pricey timepieces has put sales on track to hit fresh highs.
$2.4 billion in annual revenues are set to shift from retailers to brands by 2025 as consumers demand better online shopping experiences and brands aim for higher margins.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Warby Parker’s continued brick-and-mortar expansion has given two of its less recognisable digitally-native peers — Zenni Optical and Eyebuydirect — a chance to raise their profiles among online shoppers.
Cautious investors are finding safer bets in tech-focused platforms that create products for digitally-native brands over traditional DTC start-ups.
The Gen-Z intimates brand’s sale to a little-known strategic is the latest in an ongoing series of less than desirable exits for unprofitable digitally-native start-ups.
Brands like Warby Parker, Allbirds and Olaplex have successfully slashed digital advertising costs. Now they need to figure out new ways to find customers.