How Brands Are Keeping the Pandemic Jewellery Boom Going

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The French house showcased its new Tweed-inspired high jewellery collection in London this week. CEO Frédéric Grangie sees the ‘booming’ category as a key opportunity to elevate the Chanel brand.
Menswear has a hot new category: signet rings, beaded bracelets and silver chains — a trend driven by shifting gender norms and the overall casualisation of fashion.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The former ready-to-wear director at J.W. Anderson will succeed Sarah Burton. It’s the latest in a string of executive shakeups as Kering seeks to reinvigorate its business on multiple fronts.
The 35 year-old former racecar driver — son of designer Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli — is restructuring the Milanese group from the inside out. ‘Everything’s changing so that everything can stay the same,’ said the BoF 500 cover star about readying Prada for its next chapter.
Shares jumped 4 percent following a Milan Fashion Week outing which saw Sabato de Sarno hone the brand’s universality and upscale appeal. Critics were left wanting more in ways both good and bad.
BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed speaks to veteran modelling agent Chris Gay to understand the shifting power dynamics in the modelling industry and how models can build a career that stands the test of time.