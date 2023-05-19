What’s Driving the Men’s Jewellery Boom?

The Business of Fashion
From casualisation to the decline of streetwear, BoF unpacks what’s driving the “unprecedented” boom in the men’s market.
In a rare interview, the menswear entrepreneur and creative director of New Balance’s ‘Made in USA’ line outlines his plans for the footwear giant.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
The latest funding round for the Chinese fast fashion behemoth values the company at $66 billion.
Increasingly expensive luxury handbags have made room for the contemporary market to grow. Brands that go into the category with a tight assortment and a strong aesthetic are best positioned for success.
The Japanese sportswear giant has created a new unisex clothing line called Novalis alongside long-time collaborator Kiko Kostadinov. The sub-brand will be stocked at retailers like Dover Street Market.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.