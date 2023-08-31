Why Luxury Brands Are Betting Big on Tennis

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador, the brand announced Wednesday.
This week, everyone will be talking about Farfetch’s earnings plus new beauty retail concepts from Sephora and Ulta.
This week, everyone will be talking about Gucci's move to a seasonless schedule, Memorial Day sales — or lack thereof — how beauty retailers will reopen stores and luxury's bet on resort dressing. Get your BoF Professional Cheat Sheet.
In the latest special edition of the BoF Podcast, celebrated hair stylist Sam McKnight talks to BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks about the future of hairstyling and the fashion industry beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
Pinault sees CAA as a way to invest in the value of celebrities and may be able to use some of the Hollywood talent giant’s famous faces to bolster luxury group Kering.