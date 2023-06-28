default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Louis Vuitton Taps Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz as Latest Ambassador

The 20-year-old Spaniard has shot to stardom recently after disrupting the dominance enjoyed by tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He joins a growing list of young athletes signed by luxury brands to help broaden their appeal among new audiences.
By

Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador, the brand announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard and US Open champion joins an increasing number of athletes signed by luxury brands to help broaden their appeal and boost sales among new audiences.

In May last year, Gucci tapped Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish for an ambassador role, while Burberry announced a deal with Korean footballer Son Heung-min the following month. Dior hired the French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé as a global brand ambassador in 2021.

Louis Vuitton is no stranger itself to working with athletes, with Japanese-American tennis star Naomi Osaka as a house ambassador as of 2021. The brand also cast Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a viral campaign ahead of last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Learn more:

Why Luxury Brands Want in on Football

Despite the rocky history between fashion and football, luxury brands from Moncler to Dior are looking to benefit from the cultural power and global audience of the world’s most popular sport.

