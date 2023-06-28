Louis Vuitton Taps Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz as Latest Ambassador

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The world’s biggest producer of luxury goods has emerged as a favourite among fund managers marketing themselves as promoters of environmental and social goals.
Anthony Vaccarello’s former design director Chemena Kamali is leading a parallel studio at Chloé, with Gabriela Hearst’s future at the Richemont-owned brand unclear, sources said.
Pietro Beccari spoke to BoF editor-in-chief Imran Amed about why Vuitton decided to give the men’s creative director role to a celebrity musician and not a traditional fashion designer; what Williams actually does in the role; and how he measured the success of the show.
Growth will largely come from a rebound in China, a strong Japan market and tourism to Europe. However, brands won’t feel the impact equally, said Bain partner Claudia D'Arpizio.