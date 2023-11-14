Luxury Market To Grow 4 Percent This Year

The Business of Fashion
The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter results released this week by Hermès, Kering and others.
The luxury-goods industry’s first slowdown since the pandemic is separating the winners from the losers.
Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
By pairing global recognition and potent brand signatures with an ultra-exclusive store network, the mythic couture house owned by Tod’s chairman Diego Della Valle is finding willing clients for its ready-to-wear expansion.
Founders Elin Kling and Karl Lindman built a €100 million global business selling luxe staples, from cashmere coats to striped turtleneck sweaters. Now, their label is embarking on its next chapter, opening a string of new stores and launching a jewellery line.
The former Gucci designer, who started his new role at the Aeffe-owned brand at the start of the month, was 46 years old.
Shares in the Cartier-owner fell 6 percent after first-half profits missed forecasts.