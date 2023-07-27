default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Kering Acquires 30% of Valentino at Valuation Above €5 Billion

The French group has the option to acquire 100 percent of the Italian label within five years. Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault described the deal as a ‘first step’ in a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.
Valentino's haute couture show at the Château de Chantilly.
Valentino's haute couture show at the Château de Chantilly. (Indigital )
By

Kering will acquire 30 percent of Rome-based Valentino for €1.7 billion, implying a valuation north of €5 billion, as part of a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, the French conglomerate said Thursday. The agreement gives Kering the option to acquire 100 percent of Valentino “no later than 2028.”

“We are honored to have been chosen by Mayhoola to develop Valentino as well as to work on other opportunities,” Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault said, calling the deal a “first step” in its partnership with Mayhoola.

Mayhoola could eventually invest in Kering as part of the partnership, the group added.

Mayhoola, which also owns Balmain and Pal Zileri, had long been at a crossroads with the development of its fashion arm: with brands too big to let stagnate yet too small to compete with the sector’s biggest players, Mayhoola was seen as needing to scale up or sell out.

Kering announced the acquisition alongside half-year results. Its flagship brand Gucci’s second-quarter sales rose 1 percent on a comparable basis, continuing to lag its megabrand peers at rival groups. Earlier this week, LVMH’s fashion division and Prada Group both reported 20 percent growth.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Phoebe Philo One Step Closer to Launch

Star designer Phoebe Philo is one step closer to launching her new namesake label. Today, the brand, which is set to debut digitally in September, began registering customers at phobephilo.com, fuelling anticipation amongst her fanbase of “Philophiles.”

LVMH China Rebound Offsets Weakening US Demand

Group revenue for the first half rose 17 percent year-on-year to €42.2 billion. But a fall in US sales in the second quarter could signal the sector’s post-pandemic explosive growth spurt is beginning to temper.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings