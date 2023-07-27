Kering Acquires 30% of Valentino at Valuation Above €5 Billion

The Business of Fashion
Sales in America were boosted by the company’s acquisition of the Tom Ford fashion business, as well as double digit growth at Zegna and Thom Browne.
Star designer Phoebe Philo is one step closer to launching her new namesake label. Today, the brand, which is set to debut digitally in September, began registering customers at phobephilo.com, fuelling anticipation amongst her fanbase of “Philophiles.”
Miu Miu's first-half revenues jumped 50 percent year on year as runway relevance translated into sales. The group’s flagship Prada brand grew 18 percent.
Group revenue for the first half rose 17 percent year-on-year to €42.2 billion. But a fall in US sales in the second quarter could signal the sector’s post-pandemic explosive growth spurt is beginning to temper.