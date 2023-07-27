Kering Acquires 30% of Valentino at Valuation Above €5 Billion

Kering will acquire 30 percent of Rome-based Valentino for €1.7 billion, implying a valuation north of €5 billion, as part of a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, the French conglomerate said Thursday. The agreement gives Kering the option to acquire 100 percent of Valentino “no later than 2028.”

“We are honored to have been chosen by Mayhoola to develop Valentino as well as to work on other opportunities,” Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault said, calling the deal a “first step” in its partnership with Mayhoola.

Mayhoola could eventually invest in Kering as part of the partnership, the group added.

Mayhoola, which also owns Balmain and Pal Zileri, had long been at a crossroads with the development of its fashion arm: with brands too big to let stagnate yet too small to compete with the sector’s biggest players, Mayhoola was seen as needing to scale up or sell out.

Kering announced the acquisition alongside half-year results. Its flagship brand Gucci’s second-quarter sales rose 1 percent on a comparable basis, continuing to lag its megabrand peers at rival groups. Earlier this week, LVMH’s fashion division and Prada Group both reported 20 percent growth.

