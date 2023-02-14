Confirmed: Pharrell Williams Will Usher in a New Era at Vuitton Men’s

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Telfar Clemens are among the designers who have been considered by Vuitton-owner LVMH to succeed the late Virgil Abloh, according to sources. A final pick is expected within weeks.
Above all, the French conglomerate benefits from the sheer scale of its core megabrand Louis Vuitton, setting in motion a virtuous cycle that powers profit generation, writes Luca Solca.
The luxury giant must address challenges at Gucci and Balenciaga, plus uncertainty in China, the company’s most important market. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With clothes ‘like eye candy,’ the New York label has won over stars like Rihanna and doubled turnover, hitting ‘low eight figure’ sales in 2022. Now, co-founders Piotrek Panszczyk-Burke and Beckett Fogg are targeting the lucrative accessories market.
Deep roots in fashion and music have helped the self-described film director stage powerful experiences from Abba Voyage to Kim Jones’ recent shows for Dior Men and Fendi Couture.
The French brand will scale back on spectacle and focus on design after being accused of sexualising children, designer Demna told Vogue in the company’s first interview since the scandal last year.