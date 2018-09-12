Virgil Abloh: ‘I Am Not a Designer’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Off-White designer has reconstructed 10 iconic Nike models, including the Air Jordan 1, Hyperdunk and AirVaporMax in what some see as a promising ‘comeback’ play for the sportswear giant.
Having gained prominence as a creative consultant to Kanye West, Off-White founder Virgil Abloh is proving his three-year-old brand has the business chops to back up the buzz.
The Off-White founder has become one the buzziest designers in fashion who has made no secret of his end goal: to take the creative reins at a European luxury house.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
An event built on viral moments is unlikely to move the discourse around stealth wealth forward. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With the sale to Estée Lauder complete, Tom Ford’s longtime colleague and collaborator will take the creative helm at his namesake brand.
This week, Burberry’s chairman took the UK prime minister to task over his decision to eliminate tax-free shopping for tourists, calling Britain the ‘least attractive shopping destination in Europe.’
An expansive new exhibition, on the 100th anniversary of his birthday, sees notable names from Cindy Crawford to Spike Lee pick their favourite images.