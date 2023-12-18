Farfetch Sold to South Korea’s Coupang

The Business of Fashion
Fast-fashion challengers, led by Shein and Temu, are changing tactics around price, customer experience and speed. Success for disruptors and incumbents will likely hinge on their ability to adapt to fiercer competition and other pressures, The State of Fashion 2024 reports.
Discounted airfare and lower hotel occupancies in recent months signal weakening demand in the vacation economy. For brands that thrived on “revenge travel,” this means pivoting to more versatile products and offering cheaper options.
The world’s biggest footwear brand has struggled to fend off competition in the fast-growing running category. Earnings this week provide an opportunity to show progress.
In seeking to attract more aspirational shoppers, H&M is boosting its image through high fashion collaborations.