In Online Luxury, Mytheresa Offers a Shred of Optimism

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
US consumer spending across online luxury sellers like Farfetch, Matches and Net-a-Porter suffered sustained declines throughout 2023. The question is whether the downturn is simply temporary or the luxury e-commerce model itself is broken.
Reports of financial strain at Farfetch amid a stalled deal with YNAP has driven confidence in multi-brand e-commerce to all-time lows. With value propositions eroding and investment drying up, a way forward remains unclear.
The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Founder and creative director Catherine Holstein has learned firsthand that with great success comes even greater scrutiny. At her downtown Manhattan office, she opened up about what drives her designs, what’s next for the buzzy label and why she’ll never leave New York.
Away from the glare of quarterly reporting, the Della Valle family and L Catterton can take more radical action to revive the Tod’s brand.
Choosing who comes next is the important decision a designer can make. And at the New York-based brand, the appointment of creative director Wes Gordon has led to a rise in sales as the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic returns to the cultural conversation. Gordon and president Emilie Rubinfeld sat down with BoF to discuss how the brand pulled off the transition.
Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.