Kanye to Reveal Collection at Surprise Paris Show

PARIS – Ye, the musician and designer formerly known as Kanye West, is set to unveil a new collection during Paris Fashion Week on Monday afternoon, BoF has learned.

The Yeezy founder, who publicly feuded with his label’s partners Gap and Adidas in recent weeks, prepared the surprise show with designers including Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver, according to industry sources. The new work will be presented at an intimate venue in Paris’ 8th arrondissement for as few as 50 invitees.

Since late August, Ye has used his Instagram platform to blast executives from Gap, which signed a multi-year partnership with his Yeezy line in 2020, as well as Adidas, the German sportswear giant whose longstanding Yeezy x Adidas venture accounted for over 5 percent of revenues last year.

Ye criticised Gap for taking too long to roll out his products in retail stores and for not allowing him to stage a fashion show for the collection. The rapper and retailer announced they would terminate the partnership in mid-September.

Sources could not confirm how Kanye’s new collection would be branded. The ongoing dispute with Adidas, whom Ye claims had been releasing products without his involvement or sign-off, could limit his use of the Yeezy name. Ye has claimed Adidas offered him a $1 billion buyout for his shares in the venture.