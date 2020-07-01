Macy's Posts Nearly $4 Billion in Losses

The Business of Fashion
Actor Manu Rios and his longtime stylist Marc Forne are teaming up to launch Carrer, an apparel and accessory brand of “reworked classics” (also its tagline) inspired by vintage fashion and streetwear.
The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.
The industry will be keeping an eye on a key moment for Farfetch, plus Birkenstock’s trajectory, the return of LA Fashion Week and the escalating crisis in the Middle East. That, and what else to watch for in the coming days.
A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”