Mango to Add 500 Stores by 2026

The sale sees owner Apax Partners take a heavy loss on the British e-tailer, recently rebranded simply Matches, amid a broader meltdown in the luxury e-commerce space.
All three companies have embraced a busy, garish design that’s popular in China and ideally calibrated to sell plenty of low-cost products. Will the same be true as these companies attempt to move upmarket?
The South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang has saved Farfetch from potential bankruptcy, and could use its logistical and marketing might to solve some of the luxury e-tailer’s seemingly intractable problems. But “everything stores” have a spotty track record when it comes to high-end retail.
Return rates are set to soar this holiday, despite slower sales growth, putting brands’ returns management playbooks to the ultimate test.