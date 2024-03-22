Pressure Eases on Nike, But Problems Remain

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
Oversupply of once-hyped sneakers like Jordans has caused resale prices to plummet, pushing smaller platforms out of the market and sending the bigger players scrambling to adapt.
FC Barcelona may take its on-field kit and fan merchandise in-house after falling out with Nike. Football industry executives and rival sportswear brands will be watching its next moves closely.
While the Nordstrom family is pushing for private ownership, Macy’s faces an unsolicited hostile bid. Both scenarios could dramatically change the retail landscape in the United States.
Spending data shows millions of consumers are shopping on the Chinese app after seeing its ubiquitous marketing. Worryingly for competitors, customers appear to like what they’re seeing.
When the American sportswear retailer announced the return of its controversial founder as CEO Wednesday, investors were perplexed. BoF unpacks why Plank may be back — and the challenges that lie ahead in his bid to transform its fortunes.
The category’s biggest brands by market capitalisation report results this week, and will need to show they have a plan to fend off fast-growing competition.