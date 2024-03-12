Nike’s Latest Sports Headache, Explained

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
Vogue-produced campaigns, streetwear tie-ups, fashion week events and special relationships with Off-White and Puma have helped Italian giant AC Milan infiltrate the industry where other teams have fallen short.
Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.
Informa Markets Fashion has transitioned to Mmgnet Group and launched Mmgnet, its new parent brand, as the company innovates and expands its business model. Building on its heritage as a fashion industry connector, Mmgnet is an insights and inspiration resource for executives and stakeholders. BoF learns more from president Kelly Helfman and vice president of marketing, Teodora Nicolae.
Investors want Zara owner Inditex to follow rivals H&M and Primark in making its full list of suppliers public so they can better assess any supply chain risks.
In the latest blow to the luxury e-commerce sector, the embattled Matches is closing down just over two months after being acquired by Frasers Group as relationships with brands have reportedly soured.