Nike’s Jordan Brand to Open First Flagship in Milan

Nike’s Jordan brand, created in collaboration with NBA All-Star Michael Jordan, is set to open its first dedicated retail flagship in Milan later this month.

Until now, Jordan products including sneakers, tracksuits and backpacks have been only available in Nike stores, on Nike.com or through the retailer’s SNKRS app.

The 360-square-metre store, named “World of Flight,” is set to open on Dec. 16, and will be located on the city’s Via Torino, a popular retail destination in the Italian capital. The retail concept, which will also host events, was designed to be “at the forefront of streetwear and basketball culture,” according to a statement shared by the company.

Nike may be leveraging physical retail as a way to drive sales of Jordan products after demand for items like sneakers began to cool off this year after peaking during the pandemic. Market analysts anticipate a potential slowdown in sales for sportswear brand, as rising inflation and cost of living affect discretionary spending.

Jordan is the gem in Nike’s crown, accounting for just over 10 percent of the sportswear giant’s overall revenue, and is pivotal to its cultural cachet in basketball and streetwear, thanks to coveted products such as the Air Jordan sneaker line. Jordan brand sales have more than doubled since 2015, topping $5.1 billion in the fiscal year ending in May.

The brand grew out of a collaboration between Nike and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 1984, when Nike produced a pair of sneakers for the then-Chicago Bulls player to wear during games in his rookie season. Released for general sale the following year, the model later became known as the Air Jordan 1, one of the franchise’s most in-demand sneakers.