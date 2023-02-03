The Pandemic Sweatpants Brand That Kept on Growing

The Business of Fashion
For up-and-coming brands, a few small, cleverly designed stores in the right locations can have a bigger impact than a giant flagship
At a time when many online brands are pivoting to wholesale or opening stores, the womenswear label Ayr sees a future in the old e-commerce model.
As spending patterns shift, a new generation of mid-market American labels are thriving by offering value-conscious products with a point of view. Can they scale like the titans that came before them?
Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.
Investing in a VIP resale platform is another play from the e-commerce pioneer to win over luxury buyers and sellers.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.