default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Puma Reports Jump in Sales in America and Europe

The German sportswear company's quarterly sales rose by 13 percent to €1.58 billion ($1.87 billion), beating forecasts for €1.56 billion.
Puma store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BERLIN, Germany — German sportswear company Puma reported a rebound in third-quarter sales in the Americas and Europe as consumers keen to keep fit during the Covid-19 pandemic bought more online and at stores that reopened after lockdowns.

However, Puma said consumer sentiment was turning negative again as infections rise and said it could not provide a reliable outlook for the full year despite its optimism about its medium and long-term perspectives.

Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told journalists he expected a positive operating profit for 2020.

Puma shares were down 2.5 percent at 09.29 am GMT as European markets fell on concerns of new coronavirus lockdowns.

Quarterly sales rose by a currency-adjusted 13 percent to €1.58 billion ($1.87 billion) and operating profit by 17 percent to €190 million, beating average analyst forecasts for €1.56 billion and €174 million respectively.

"Puma's nicely ahead-of-consensus Q3 confirms a brand in good health. This at a time when the rebuild in demand for sporting goods points to an expanded end market post-Covid," wrote Jefferies analyst James Grzinic.

Sales jumped 20.7 percent in the Americas and 17.7 percent in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, with categories such as basketball, motorsport, golf and team sports showing the highest growth rates. Online sales rose 61 percent.

"Consumers go less to the stores but when they come, they buy more," Gulden said, adding that Puma was selling more shoes for running, walking and hiking, but less for team games due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sales fell 1.9 percent in Asia/Pacific, due to slower growth in greater China, and a decline in India, Korea and South East Asia, although Gulden said he was "pretty optimistic" about the fourth quarter in China.

Nike Inc, the world's largest sports athletic shoe manufacturer, last month reported quarterly profit and revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates.

By Emma Thomasson; editors: David Goodman and Barbara Lewis.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023