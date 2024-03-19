Temu’s Ad Blitz Is Working

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
When the American sportswear retailer announced the return of its controversial founder as CEO Wednesday, investors were perplexed. BoF unpacks why Plank may be back — and the challenges that lie ahead in his bid to transform its fortunes.
The category’s biggest brands by market capitalisation report results this week, and will need to show they have a plan to fend off fast-growing competition.
By investing in an elevated product and shopping experience, Spanish retailers Inditex and Mango are seeing tremendous growth despite fierce competition from the likes of Temu and a cash-strapped consumer.
The ByteDance-owned app’s e-commerce play has been met with mixed response from users. Still, sales seem to keep ticking up.