The Organised Retail Crime Phenomenon, Explained

The impact of losses caused by shoplifting is complicated, and numbers alone don’t tell the whole story — the consequences can reach everything from employee morale to customer experience.
The number of smash-and-grab thefts in the fashion and luxury industry is rising. How can retailers protect themselves?
A spate of “smash and grab” robberies and similar organised theft incidents have dealt the latest blow to retailers looking to staff up at a critical time.
Fast fashion giant Shein will strengthen its presence in Europe and Mexico, including selling more locally made products, in a bid to diversify its China-centric supply chain.
As consumers re-engage with physical retail globally, BoF hosted a thought-leadership panel to discuss best-in-class strategies for SMEs innovating their retail ecosystems to drive performance and build their brand, from consumer behaviour insights and events strategies to technological integration and omnichannel engagement.
The fashion consultancy raised a seed funding round led by Net-a-Porter founding investor Carmen Busquets to support emerging designers.
For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.