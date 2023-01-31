Explainer: The Myths and Realities of Retail Crime

The Business of Fashion
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
A spate of “smash and grab” robberies and similar organised theft incidents have dealt the latest blow to retailers looking to staff up at a critical time.
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.