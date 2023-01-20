How Brands Can Create Retail Jobs People Actually Want

The Business of Fashion
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
Even as companies have worked out many big pandemic-era questions, new ones are on the horizon, including how to keep employees engaged during tough times.
The fashion industry is notorious for its broad, and often opaque salaries but new laws, social pressures and a labour shortage are pushing more companies toward pay transparency.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kering, Rosetta Getty and 032c.
Fashion executives need a new vision for what the organisation of the future will look like, focusing on attracting and retaining top talent as well as elevating teams and senior positions to align with strategic objectives for growth.
At the onset of 2023, fashion recruiters, career coaches and academic lecturers explain how professionals can set and achieve career goals through strategic planning, agility and support from their network.