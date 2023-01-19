The CEO Fashion Needs Right Now

The Business of Fashion
The pandemic aftermath, a lingering labour shortage and impending recession have created a challenging equation for fashion and retail leaders who must strike a delicate balance to come out ahead.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kering, Rosetta Getty and 032c.
Fashion executives need a new vision for what the organisation of the future will look like, focusing on attracting and retaining top talent as well as elevating teams and senior positions to align with strategic objectives for growth.
At the onset of 2023, fashion recruiters, career coaches and academic lecturers explain how professionals can set and achieve career goals through strategic planning, agility and support from their network.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.