Luxury

Mytheresa Revenues Up 11.4% In Q1

An image from Mytheresa's 2022 Festive Campaign.
Mytheresa's 2022 festive campaign. (Mytheresa)
By

The value of goods sold on the luxury e-commerce platform rose 20.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, ending Sept. 30, to €197.9 million ($199.4 million). Revenues hit €175.9 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were €11.6 million. Shares rose 4 percent in early trading.

The results came as the e-tailer announced plans to bolster its nascent China business with the launch of a new talent initiative, ‘The China Designer Program.’ The move is designed to drive greater awareness of its brand among consumers in the hyper-competitive market, while also forging closer relationships within the local ecosystem.

Mytheresa Bolsters China Push With Local Designer Programme

The German e-tailer is launching a ‘China Designer Program’ as part of its plans to grow its still-nascent business in the key market.

