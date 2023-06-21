The Role of Retail in Brand Building Today

The Business of Fashion
The fashion consultancy raised a seed funding round led by Net-a-Porter founder Carmen Busquets to support emerging designers.
For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.
New-York based streetwear giant Supreme generated revenues of $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before, according to parent company VF. Corp’s annual report. Net income also decreased to $64.8 million, down from $82.4 million the year before.
The online marketplace favoured by models and influencers has been a brick-and-mortar retail holdout, but its newest storefront could change that.