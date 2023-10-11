Unpacking Birkenstock’s Underwhelming Public Debut

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
After 18 months of hardly any listings on the equity market, a number of fashion brands are now eyeing public offerings in the coming months. A full recovery, however, is yet to be in sight.
The 244-year-old sandal brand is opening its first boutique in the US and will unveil a new online store for collaborations later this year.
L Catterton is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire the original anti-fashion shoe brand, which is reaping the rewards of shoppers’ pandemic-driven desire for casual comfort.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.
To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.
Gridlock in Washington could furlough millions of workers heading into the holiday shopping season. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.