default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Urban Outfitters Misses Fourth Quarter Forecasts

The results missed Wall Street expectations by one cent.
Source: Urban Outfitters
By
  • Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA, United States — Urban Outfitters Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $64.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $218.1 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

Urban Outfitters shares have decreased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.41, a drop of roughly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023