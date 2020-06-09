default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Victoria’s Secret Sues New York Landlord

The lingerie brand is suing the landlord of its flagship store in Herald Square, arguing that the pandemic has made it impossible to pay almost $1 million a month in rent.
Victoria's Secret store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

NEW YORK, United States — Victoria's Secret and its parent company L Brands Inc. are suing the landlord of their flagship store in New York City's Herald Square, arguing that the coronavirus pandemic has rendered it "impossible" to continue paying almost $1 million a month in rent.

The city’s retail industry has been “shattered” and “forever altered” since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a stay-home order in March that closed all but essential businesses, Victoria’s Secret said in the lawsuit filed Monday in state court. The company spends $938,000 a month on its mid-town Manhattan store, located on a Broadway corner that gets two million visitors a year and is adjacent to Macy’s flagship department store.

The coronavirus shutdowns are more severe and longer-lasting than normal downswings in the economy, the lingerie retailer said. In its lawsuit against landlord Herald Square Owner LLC, which is owned by SL Green Realty Corp., Victoria’s Secret asked a judge to rescind its 2001 lease for the store at 2 Herald Square.

“The purpose of tendering a monthly rent of $937,734 or more to operate a retail store is completely frustrated when that store cannot open,” Victoria’s Secret said in the complaint. “That purpose is also frustrated when the subject store can open at only a marginal capacity, or when customers are too fearful of profound illness and potential death to venture out to shop for lingerie or other personal items.”

SL Green said Tuesday it has “made several approaches to defer a portion of the rent” on the Herald Square property.

“Instead, this large national, publicly-traded conglomerate is exploiting the current health and economic crisis for its own financial gain rather than honor its contractual rent obligations -- all at the expense of the local real estate tax base and the fiscal health of New York City,” Stephen B. Meister, counsel to SL Green, said in a statement.

Tensions have been ramping up among landlords and retailers in the city. Dozens of national tenants have missed rent payments after sales plummeted following months of lockdown. Default notices are piling up. At the same time, landlords are increasingly cash-crunched with their own payments coming due for lenders.

“Retailers are getting increasingly worried, demanding more,” says Tom Mullaney, managing director of restructuring at Jones Lang LaSalle. “Getting all these workouts done between landlords and tenants is going to be tricky.”

By Natalie Wong and Patricia Hurtado

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023