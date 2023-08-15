Why Analytics and Agility Are Critical to Success in Today’s Retail Market

The Business of Fashion
London-based DTC womenswear brand Me+Em is betting that its lego-like approach to fashion, which built it a following in its home country, will translate to the US market.
Consumers can find discounts from countless retailers year round. Getting sought-after labels to join the fray is just one way the merchandiser’s job has grown more complex.
This week will bring more readings on consumer prices from Japan, the UK and Eurozone, plus a financial update from Tapestry, fresh off its acquisition of Capri. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
After two decades of investing in the science of retail, it’s time for the industry to better balance technology solutions with a deeper understanding of art, writes Doug Stephens.