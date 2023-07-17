Why Vintage Gap Is Hot and Current Gap Is Not

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Why the retail group appears to be in constant turnaround mode — and the measures it may need to take to change the narrative.
It’s an abrupt end to a tie-up envisioned as a billion-dollar opportunity to revitalise the Gap brand.
Marketshare is shrinking, discounts are deepening and the group’s once-powerful grip on the consumer has disintegrated. As a public company, its options are limited.
US consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in two years in June, potentially bringing to a close a period that changed how many fashion brands value their goods.
Britain’s cost of living crisis continues to escalate. Yet a number of brands still see ample opportunity in the market. Why?
The e-commerce giant’s rivals are planning their own sales events, while Shein and Temu are luring consumers with the promise of year-round discounts. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.
Rumours of a public listing have swirled around the e-commerce giant for years, but geopolitical tensions, a volatile stock market and scrutiny from US lawmakers keep postponing the event. Recent reports indicate an end is in sight, however.