At the Home of Zara, Fast and Slow Fashion Collide

Most fashion companies are still going in the wrong direction when it comes curbing planet-warming emissions.
Resolving the fundamental tension between what is good for revenue growth and what is good for the environment is the biggest challenge to fashion’s sustainability efforts.
New transparency requirements in France are testing big brands from Louis Vuitton to Zara as they prepare for an oncoming wave of sustainability regulation.
A group of 20 garment-worker unions and two labour-rights groups have filed a complaint alleging the sportswear giant’s treatment of workers and unpaid wages violate OECD guidelines for responsible business conduct.
A Reuters investigation found some shoes meant for recycling in Singapore ended up in shops in Indonesia, where it is illegal to import second-hand clothing.
Calling out the industry’s environmental footprint and the true cost of making clothes has touched off a complex and heated debate about the accessibility and affordability of lower-impact fashion.
Lenzing’s VP of global textiles business, Florian Heubrandner, and Future Fabrics Expo founder, Nina Marenzi, share insights into the moral and financial imperatives of addressing fashion’s waste problem.