The Denim Brand Making a Business of Upcycling

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The former Vogue Ukraine fashion director and LVMH Prize finalist’s upcycled tailoring label Bettter aims to become a platform that helps big brands give deadstock garments new life.
A growing number of skin care and makeup brands are using upcycled ingredients in their formulations, opening up a potential new path for circular beauty — but one rife with challenges.
As the fashion industry grapples with how to keep old clothes out of landfills, finding ways to scale long-standing upcycling initiatives offers one near-term solution.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
The eight founding members of the nonprofit initiative say it is the first of its kind explicitly focused on the challenge for shoes.
Retailers including Selfridges, Asos and Boohoo have mislabelled real feathers as ‘faux,’ according to a new investigation, as the feather trend on red carpets and runways fuels debate over whether the material is ethical.
Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry faces a 133 million tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.
The actors with the most leverage to tackle the challenge are structurally unwilling to change, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.