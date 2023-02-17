Conner Ives Brings an American Perspective to London Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
Landing a big retail partner can be transformative for an emerging brand, but managing the pressures of the wholesale system can be particularly challenging for labels that want to operate responsibly.
London Fashion Week was a more regional affair this season, but the city’s young talents held the fort, punching well above their weight, reports Susanna Lau.
Once the domain of thrifty fashion students, some of the industry's hottest designers and biggest brands are incorporating leftover fabric, unsold clothes and vintage textiles into their clothes.
The New York-based brand’s new storefront is the first of ten it plans to open over the next half-decade.
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, shares rose as investors rallied behind a bullish outlook for China.
The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
The luxury giant must address challenges at Gucci and Balenciaga, plus uncertainty in China, the company’s most important market. Plus, what else to watch for this week.