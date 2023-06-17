Explainer: Why New Sustainability Rules Are Worrying the Fashion Industry

The Business of Fashion
Over the last decade, the industry has ratcheted up its spending on lobbying efforts in the US. Now, emerging sustainability regulations are drawing increased attention.
Fashion brands will need to back up ‘green’ claims or risk fines of at least 4 percent of annual revenue in the offending market. But the regulations still leave a lot open to interpretation.
New transparency requirements in France are testing big brands from Louis Vuitton to Zara as they prepare for an oncoming wave of sustainability regulation.
A small, but growing number of people are pledging to radically reduce the number of new fashion products they buy. But a deeply entrenched culture of consumerism makes it hard for many to stop shopping.
After four decades of emotionally-charged campaigns, Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk can all-but declare victory in the war on fur. Taking on more widely-used animal-based materials will be harder, however.
The EU parliament has backed recommendations to toughen proposed measures to tackle the excessive production and consumption of fashion.
The next two years will be a critical test of whether the industry can translate pockets of progress into real change.