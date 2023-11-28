A Controversial Alternative to Fashion’s Coal Addiction

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Support for the fuel from companies like H&M, Adidas and Inditex risks delaying a transition to cleaner energy sources and increasing deforestation, the organisations said.
Companies like H&M and Puma are pushing to get coal out of their supply chains by the end of the decade.
Transferring dye to fabric is incredibly carbon-intensive. Newer sustainable techniques, including colouring with carbon dioxide, may help.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
With global temperatures reaching new highs and time running out for brands to deliver on their environmental commitments, here’s what fashion leaders need to know ahead of the start of the UN’s annual climate summit in Dubai Thursday.
A growing body of consumer surveys suggests interest in sustainable consumption is reaching a tipping point. Those surveys are deeply flawed, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
Vestiaire Collective will now block 30 brands including Gap, H&M and Zara from its platform, adding to an earlier ban on Boohoo and other low-priced online retailers. It’s an eco-conscious spin on a broader push upmarket by secondhand companies.
Negotiations over a new minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh have sparked mass demonstrations on streets across the capital.