Why the Garment Business Is Still a Dangerous One for Workers

A cluster of high-profile scandals over working conditions have revealed the extent to which fashion’s efforts to improve standards in its supply chain are failing. Here’s how things need to change.
Whipsawing consumer demand is squeezing fashion suppliers and their workers in countries like Bangladesh, Sarah Kent reports from Dhaka.
Activists and regulators are dialling up scrutiny on brands after fragile protections for garment workers collapsed under pandemic stress.
The jeans maker is among a group of fashion brands coming around to location-specific water reduction targets.
In the wake of 2013’s deadly factory collapse in Dhaka, more than 200 brands signed the Bangladesh Accord, a legally binding safety pact. As the agreement expands internationally, BoF unpacks why it’s widely viewed as fashion’s most effective safety campaign, how it can help brands address new sustainability regulation and what limitations remain.
The fashion industry’s treatment of garment workers in the decade since the deadly building collapse will come under fresh scrutiny in a busy week that also includes Kering’s latest financial results and the reopening of Tiffany’s Manhattan flagship.