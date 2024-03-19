What Would Happen if Fashion Were Taxed Like Cigarettes?

The Business of Fashion
The bill calls for gradually increasing penalties of up to €10 per individual item of clothing by 2030, as well for a ban on advertising for ultra-fast fashion products.
The EU parliament has backed recommendations to toughen proposed measures to tackle the excessive production and consumption of fashion.
Fashion companies argue proposed government mandates for greater supply chain transparency are ‘impractical.’ They shouldn’t be, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
In the weeks since one of the industry’s most promising recycling start-ups filed for bankruptcy, big brands have put more money and more commitment into bringing innovations to market.
Thirty years of providing the world’s finest wool to the fashion house Loro Piana has done almost nothing for the Indigenous people of the Peruvian Andes.
The fast-fashion giant has joined Vargas and TPG to back a new polyester recycling venture following its failed bet on Renewcell.
Meeting the industry’s emissions targets will require more collective action and new financing models, according to a new report by leading manufacturers.