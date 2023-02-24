Is Sustainable Fashion Elitist?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Join us on Thursday, February 23 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE as Lenzing’s Florian Heubrandner, VP of global textiles business, Nina Marenzi, founder and director of The Sustainable Angle and Future Fabrics Expo and BoF’s Alice Gividen discuss why rethinking the end-of-life of products is a critical next step.
The Mother of Pearl designer talks about how she quit the fashion system to build a sustainable luxury label, the subject of a documentary that premieres at the start of London Fashion Week on Thursday.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
Every year, millions of tons of old clothes are shipped around the world as part of the global secondhand clothing trade. Nonprofit The Or Foundation and Vestiaire Collective are lobbying for regulation that benefits the countries where they end up.