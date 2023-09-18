Shein Vows to Cut Clothing Waste, but Can the Ultra-Fast Fashion Brand Really Change?

The Business of Fashion
Online fast fashion juggernaut Shein and SPARC Group — a joint venture between licensing firm Authentic Brands Group and mall operator Simon Property Group — have formed a partnership that could see Forever 21 clothing and accessories sold on Shein’s site, and Shein roll out shop-in-shops inside Forever 21 Stores.
Zoetop Business Co., the Hong Kong-based entity that previously owned Shein, is among the defendants, as is Shein Group Ltd., according to a writ of summons issued in July 2021 and recently obtained by Bloomberg News.
Fast-fashion giant Shein spent $600,000 on US lobbying efforts in the second quarter as it continues to face questions from lawmakers about forced labor and its opaque supply chain.
On the heels of New York Fashion Week, the city is set to host a major climate summit running alongside a meeting of the UN General Assembly this coming week with implications for fashion. Here’s what to watch.
The industry isn’t planning for rising temperatures and intensifying flooding that could slash export earnings in just a handful of key manufacturing hubs by $65 billion by 2030, a new report finds.
In a letter sent late last week, a coalition of shareholders urged the US sportswear giant to enable payment of $2.2 million to garment workers claiming wage theft at two supplier factories.
This season more than 30 brands on the New York Fashion Week calendar have a focus on sustainability.