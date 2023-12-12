Can AI Predict What Shoppers Will Buy?

The Business of Fashion
Brands are leaning into a data-driven “test-and-learn” approach, and even automating tasks such as reorders, to better match supply with demand and minimise their inventory risks.
Artificial intelligence is replacing intuition when it comes to determining what shoppers will pay.
Abundant data and advanced analytics are helping brands create new models of their customers’ lifetime value. The aim is to gain better insight into which shoppers are worth investing in.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
After generative AI’s breakout year in 2023, The State of Fashion 2024 examines emerging use cases across creative industries, including fashion.
New regulations from the European Commission will require fashion and other consumer goods to be fitted with unique digital product passports as early as 2026. At BoF’s VOICES 2023, the CEO of Arianee demystifies the future of digital product passports and their ability to reimagine fashion brands’ revenue stream.
Professors at fashion schools including Parsons and Central Saint Martins are proactively training students to mitigate generative AI’s biases and other shortcomings.
Innovation doesn’t have to be the enemy of luxury craftsmanship if it helps, not replaces, human creators. The question is whether a technology like AI will respect those limits as it continues to advance.