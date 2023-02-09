At CIFF, Future-Facing Tech Informs Growth

The Business of Fashion
A jury in New York sided with the French luxury house in its year-long legal battle against Mason Rothschild over his digital renditions of its famed Birkin bag.
A jury may decide as soon as today whether Mason Rothschild’s NFTs infringe on Hermès’ trademarked Birkin bag. But the debate over NFTs is only just beginning.
In the opening days of its trial against the MetaBirkins creator, the luxury house revealed some of its own thinking around web3 and virtual worlds.