Google Is Testing Generative AI for Shopping

Two decades after launching its shopping vertical, and many false starts along the way, the search engine giant has become a force in how people shop for clothes. Here’s how brands can make the most of it.
The tech giant has become a haven for brands and retailers looking for shelter in a challenging digital advertising market, expanding its already massive reach.
A new wave of ChatGPT assistants from companies like Shopify and Kering could transform how we shop online. It’s unclear how well they actually work, so BoF took them for a spin.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.
The app, where Adidas releases its most in-demand products, will offer preferred access to select drops through NFTs, a capability enabled by the company’s new three-year partnership with technology provider Tokenproof.
Zara, Uniqlo and American Eagle are among those leaning on the technology for abilities like self-checkout and better inventory tracking, while more companies join the ‘cult of RFID’ each year.