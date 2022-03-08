Highsnobiety’s Newest Venture is an NFT Studio

The publisher and creative agency is adding a new technological dimension to its business that will see it launching its own NFTs and helping other brands execute projects in the space.

The studio expands on businesses Highsnobiety already has consulting lifestyle and luxury brands on creative projects and producing its own line of products. Its focus, however, is entirely on NFTs and projects related to Web3 — basically meaning blockchain-based endeavours. Founder and chief executive, David Fischer, said it will handle “everything that has to do with the technical capabilities of running a project from end to end, both for ourselves but also for our clients.” That may include helping brands to mint NFTs or explaining how they connect to a crypto wallet.

Another important priority for the studio will be helping Highsnobiety and its partners manage the communities around these projects on channels such as Discord. It is also working with Web3 clients that need assistance on fashion or retail projects, such as producing T-shirts, finding collaboration partners or doing a pop-up shop.

The past year has seen numerous fashion and luxury brands release NFT collections, though they don’t always have the skills in-house to create digital assets on their own. It’s opened an opportunity for the partners they turn to for creative help to build those capabilities themselves. The agency MA + Group just launched its own NFT and metaverse division to help connect brands with the talent they need.

While Highsnobiety’s expertise is in streetwear and sneakers, Fischer said the company saw clear overlaps between these categories and NFTs, such as the drop model for new releases, the influence of perceived scarcity and the feeling of collective membership among buyers. Clients were asking Highsnobiety for guidance and it saw its audience was interested too. The company tested the waters with its own NFT projects, including a collaboration with RTFKT, the studio that has since been acquired by Nike, that Fischer said were successful.

Highsnobiety felt to make the most of the opportunities in Web3 it needed a team dedicated to it. Jüergen Alker has been named managing director of the studio and will lead a team from the company’s headquarters in Berlin.