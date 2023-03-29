How Brands Can Start Making Use of Data

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Brands are leaning into a data-driven “test-and-learn” approach, and even automating tasks such as reorders, to better match supply with demand and minimise their inventory risks.
Given the amount of data brands and retailers are able to collect these days, it can be hard to pick out the information that matters. BoF spoke with brands and industry experts about the best ways to find the signal amid the noise.
Levi’s is aiming to turn employees in roles across the company from AI novices to capable practitioners as it seeks to weave data science throughout its business.
What innovations should executives prioritise to ensure no customer is left behind in the downturn? Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt and previously a VP/GM at Amazon, shares his experience in driving growth through technology in turbulent markets, his insight on the channels that matter and why customer centricity is more critical than ever.
The luxury house and Yuga Labs aim to explore the intersection of fashion and entertainment.
At The BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech, the seasoned luxury executive explained why Gucci believes in the long-term potential of fashion and web3.
BoF welcomed business leaders, technologists and creative innovators to share their insights on the pivotal technologies shaping the fashion industry. Watch on-demand now.